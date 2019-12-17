Senate OKs defense act, funds new Ellsworth bomber

The National Defense Authorization Act is heading to the president’s desk now that the Senate has approved the spending plan.

The defense funding -- $738 billion for fiscal 2020 – is part of the long-delayed $1.4 trillion federal spending bill.

“Providing our troops with the tools they need to complete their missions fulfills one of our most fundamental duties: to provide for our national defense,” said Sen. Mike Rounds (R-South Dakota). “This year’s NDAA continues to rebuild our military, gives our service members additional resources to meet new challenges and takes care of military families. I look forward to the president signing it into law.”

Some of the bill’s highlights are:

• 3.1 percent pay raise for the military, largest in close to a decade.

• Full funding for the B-21 Raider bombers, to be stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

• Creates a Space Force as a sixth branch, under the Air Force.

• Provides additional resources to research and begin cleanup of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination at military installations, including Ellsworth. Contamination is due to a firefighting foam used in training.

• F. E. Warren AFB Helicopter Alert Facility

• UH-1N Helicopter Replacement Program Air Force Security Forces

Rounds had several provisions in the NDAA, many related to cybersecurity.

