Sen. Thune teaches U.S. government through Facebook video

U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) released a U.S. government video lesson on Thursday, April 2. The video is a brief overview on how the federal government works.

Thune hopes the video can be used as a resource for students, parents and teachers who are now utilizing technology in many of their new at-home learning environments.

“I know there are a lot of students out there who are studying in a very unique learning environment these days at home, and I want to thank all of the teachers, school officials, and staff who are making it possible for our students to continue to pursue their studies even at a time when they can’t get into the classroom,” said Thune.

“That’s why the wonder of technology makes a huge difference. I thought maybe what I would do today, as I know a lot of you have to study government, have to study history, is just do a quick tutorial on how the U.S. Congress works in terms of our government.”