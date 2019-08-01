Sen. McConnell (R-KY) discusses Kentucky gas line explosion and Craft confirmation

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) spoke with Gray Washington News Bureau’s Kyle Midura about several issues Thursday afternoon.

Sen. Mitch McConnell sits down for a one-on-one interview with Kyle Midura (Source: Gray DC)

McConnell discussed the confirmation of Kentuckian Kelly Knight Craft to be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, the Blackjewel LLC bankruptcy, and a Thursday morning gas line explosion in Lincoln County, KY.

