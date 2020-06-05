Semi-truck catches fire near Buffalo Gap

Around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, a semi tractor trailer hauling several vehicles caught fire on South Dakota state route 79.

Responding units were able to limit the fire to the tractor trailer. There were a couple of small grass fires that were started as a result, but those were quickly extinguished.

Responding units involved include the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Fall River County Sheriff's Office, Buffalo Gap Fire Department and Hot Springs Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic delays are still expected on Highway 79 while clean up is ongoing.