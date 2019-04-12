Semi jackknifes on I-90 in Rapid City during storm

With icy roads and strong winds, travel remains treacherous.

I-90 remains closed from Ellsworth to Sioux Falls.

Even portions of I-90 that remain open have been dangerous.

A semi jackknifed as it was traveling east bound on 1-90 near Exit 61 in Rapid City.

Our reporter arrived at the scene about 12:40 Thursday afternoon.

During that time frame, winds were gusting up to 40 or 45 miles per hour, with a maximum gust of 48 at about 12:30 pm.

We have no official word on the cause of the crash, but conditions on I-90 were, and still are hazardous. The semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The semi was eventually towed out and the scene was cleared.

