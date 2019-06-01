Semi catches on fire near Black Hawk

Early Saturday morning, traffic on I-90 reduced to one lane each way when a semi caught on fire.

Steven Monteforte from the Piedmont Fire Department says a semi was going west on I-90 when the tire blew out.

The driver was able to steer the truck into the median near exit 48 when sparks and heat set the cab portion on fire.

The Black Hawk and Piedmont Fire Departments quickly extinguished the fire before it spread to the grass.

Clean up and removal took several hours, backing up traffic near Black Hawk.

The driver had minor injuries.