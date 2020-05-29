Sections of highways 34 and 79 get chip seal

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says a chip seal will be applied to highways 34 and 79 in the Belle Fourche and Castle Rock areas beginning Monday, June 1.

The first chip seal will take place on Highway 79 starting at the Highway 168 intersection and proceed north for 35 miles taking two weeks to complete.

The second chip seal will take place on Highway 34, starting at the Wyoming border east to the Highway 85 intersection and take about six days to complete.

Traffic on both routes will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel will be present for a period of 34 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph or less. The permanent pavement markings are scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip and flush seal applications.

The overall completion date for the project is Sept. 18, 2020.

The prime contractor on this $1.1 million project is Jensen Rock & Sand, Inc. of Mobridge.