Second trial date set for Theodore Guzman

A Rapid City man is going back on trial after having his first trial last week ended with a hung jury.

Theodore Guzman,37, is facing three separate charges of first-degree rape of a child less than 13 as well as sexual contact with a child under the age of 16.

The new trial is set for eight days starting July 14th as Pennington County deputy states attorney Lara Retzel says she plans on calling additional witnesses.

Guzman is also accused of being a habitual offender from previous DUI and drug convictions.

Each of the first-degree rape charges carries a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison if he's convicted.