Second suspect arrested in disappearance of Aniah Blanchard

Auburn police arrested a second suspect in connection with the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard Friday night.

Antwain “Squirmy” Fisher was arrested in Montgomery on a charge of kidnapping first degree, according to Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.

Fisher was transported to the Lee County Jail.

Another suspect, Ibraheem Yazeed, was arrested on Nov. 7 and charged with kidnapping in the case.

Blanchard has been missing since Oct. 23. She was last seen at a convenience store in Auburn.

Yazeed was recorded on surveillance video at the store at the same time as Blanchard that night.

A witness identified Yazeed as the person he saw at the convenience store forcing Blanchard into a vehicle against her will and then leaving with her in the vehicle, according to court documents and law enforcement testimony.

Blanchard’s SUV was found in Montgomery on Oct. 25.

Forensic testing confirmed blood found inside the vehicle belonged to Blanchard, according to court documents.

