Second person dies following May 7 crash south of Rapid City

A second person has died from injuries suffered in a May 7 crash south of Rapid City.

James Broderick, 71, died in the hospital Thursday, May 23. Hannah Drake, 26, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 79 at the intersection with Spring Creek Road. Both are from Rapid City.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Drake turned onto Highway 79 from Spring Creek Road. Her car was hit by Broderick’s car. By the time emergency crews arrived, Drake’s car was engulfed in flames.

