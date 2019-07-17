Second case of invasive species confirmed in Missouri Rive

A highly invasive aquatic species, the Zebra Mussel, has been confirmed at Lake Sharp in Central South Dakota.

This is the second major Missouri River reservoir in South Dakota to be infested with this species with the first being Lewis and Clarke Lake near Yankton.

Zebra Mussels populate at a fast rate and attach to anything that is stationary and causes millions of dollars in economic impact for their removal in and around pipes and other underwater infrastructure. Their shells are really sharp and will wash up on beaches when they die, prompting beachgoers to always wear foot protection. Their confirmation at Lake Sharpe worries officials due to its location...

"They looked above and below the damn," said Chris Dekker, a conservation officer with South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks. "Above containment, like a dam, the water goes downhill, downstream, so there's nothing preventing them zebra mussels from getting established in Francis Case. The one hope we have as an agency right now is they're doing a big drawdown every year on Francis Case, they draw it down 15 to 20 feet so hopefully any zebra mussels that may have established throughout the year are going to die when they do the draw down because they will be exposed and they'll dry out and freeze in the winter time."

The human movement of water is the primary mechanism for spreading aquatic invasive species. Conservation officers SDGF&P are cracking down and issuing citations on boaters who have not completely cleaned, drained and dried their boat.