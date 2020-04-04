Search on for missing Rapid City woman

Law enforcement agencies are looking for a Rapid City woman last seen Friday, April 3, at 10:30 p.m.

Tama Truax, 61, was last seen in the area of Sawmill Road and Sheridan Lake Road Friday evening. She is described as a white female, 6 feet tall, 155 pounds, with brown eyes and long blonde hair wearing a gray North Face jacket with a fur hood, dark gray sweat pants and brown boots.)

Truax’s family is concerned for her safety. Truax suffers from mental health issues including depression. According to a Pennington County Sheriff’s Office release, Truax may be suicidal and have a handgun. If you see Truax, do not approach; contact law enforcement immediately.

Pennington County Search and Rescue started searching for Truax about 4 a.m., Saturday, April 4. They have deployed K9 teams and have used a drone with heat sensing capabilities.

If anyone has seen or had contact with Truax, contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6115.

