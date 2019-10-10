Search for missing hunter paused

Searches for missing 66-year-old hunter, Larry Genzlinger, were suspended because of weather.

Genzlinger has been missing for over a week in the Deerfield Lake area.

Searches for him carried over from last week through this Monday and Tuesday. According to Pennington County Sheriff's Office spokeman, the searches are currently suspended in the area because of the weather and the search parties will be delayed until the the snow is accumulated and analyzed in the Deerfield Lake area.