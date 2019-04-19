Search for Serenity continues

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office and Search and Rescue are out once again looking for Serenity.

Serenity Dennard, 9, went missing in February when she ran away from the Black Hills Children's Home near Rockerville. It's been two and a half months now, but authorities are not giving up. On Friday, 52 searchers from 10 different agencies covered several areas combing the rough terrain for any sign of Serenity.

Officials say they have plotted out several areas she could have gone based on her size, age, the weather, and the terrain. They have officially cleared four of those areas.

"We keep on pushing out further and further from the Children's Home," said Lt. Kraig Wood with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. "Right now our sections are going out about two miles and we will keep going out if need be, but right now, we want to really work on the most probable areas first."

The sheriff's office has not ruled out an possibility as to the whereabouts of Serenity and will continue to work on two fronts.

"I think that you can't rule anything out at this point," Wood said. "What we are focusing on is the search portion of that and obviously if Serenity is in the woods, she probably isn't going to survive."

He says they are still investigating any potential criminal actions as well.

The main focus of the search is the area north of the Children's Homes. In addition to the search crews, they also brought in two dog teams from Colorado.