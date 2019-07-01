On Monday representative Scyller Borglum announced her plans for the upcoming 2020 election.

Borglum, wants the seat currently held by U.S. Senator Mike Rounds -- who has yet to announce his plans for 2020. Borglum, a freshman Republican legislator from Rapid City is calling herself the "commonsense conservative option."

Scyller Borglum announces 2020 candidacy.

"Do not ever forget that we elect citizens, not royalty. No one is ever entitled to an elected position before the election takes place. That is the last thing a commonsense conservative should stand for...and that is why I....Scyller J Borglum am running for United States Senate...I am the best option.... I am the commonsense conservative option.... I want you to send me to Washington to get in there and to get it done," said Borglum.

Borglum visited Chamberlain and downtown Sioux Falls today (MONDAY) as well.