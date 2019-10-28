Scottsbluff man accused of repeatedly ramming patrol cruiser

A Scottsbluff man is behind bars after the Nebraska State Patrol says he repeatedly rammed a trooper's cruiser.

The patrol says a trooper pulled over 43-year-old John Nereson on Thursday night for driving with no lights. The trooper says Nereson then fled with the trooper pursuing him. At an intersection, the patrol says, Nereson put his vehicle in reverse and rammed the cruiser while the trooper was still inside it. The patrol says the trooper leapt out of the cruise, while Nereson kept hitting it, pushing into a building.

The patrol says Nereson then left his vehicle and tried to run but was stopped when the trooper shocked him with a stun gun.

Nereson was arrested on suspicion of attempted assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, use of a deadly weapon, fifth offense drunken driving and several other counts.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

