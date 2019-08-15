School year, Labor Day holiday prompts more patrols

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office will mount a "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign starting Friday Aug. 16 through Sept. 2.

This is part of a nationwide mobilization of law enforcement agencies through the Labor Day holiday weekend and the beginning of a new school year.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies will work extra patrols to focus on drunk driving, speeding and seat belt use.

"If you drive while impaired, you could get arrested, or worse — be involved in a traffic crash that causes serious injury or death," explains Patrol Lieutenant Mark Hughes. "We hope our efforts will remind people to slow down, buckle up, designate a sober driver or use a ride service."