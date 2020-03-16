School work packets available for RCAS families while schools are currently closed down

At Monday nights school board meeting Dr. Simon talked about how the district is in constant communication with state health officials and the state government to see if schools need to be closed for any further time.

With schools closed throughout the rest of this week at least schools sent out notifications to families to let them know that school packets can be picked up, with enough work for the next three weeks.

Assistant superintendent Matt Seebaum spent the morning coordinating with schools -- as teachers and principals spent the day working and getting the packets together, to assure students can stay up to speed on their coursework while dealing with these unique circumstances.

"Yeah, it is great. Certainly, there is no substitute in our opinion for kids being right there with our teachers in the flesh but we have come together quickly. I'm very proud of our teachers, principals of our entire team for making this happen on a very fast basis," Says, Matt Seebaum

If you are curious about when and how to pick up the packets from your respective school -- you can call the school, or reach out to your point of contact at the school or call the district