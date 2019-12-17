School of Mines receives largest gift ever

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology has received the largest gift in school history that doubles the Department of Civil Engineering's budget.

A $3.6 million gift is from the estate of alumni Willard and Billie Kaye Goodman. . .

Willard graduated from School of Mines in 1969 and owned the Plant and Flanged Equipment Company in Minneapolis.

Goodman often expressed his gratitude for the education he received at School of Mines and one of the key reasons for his donation was to honor former department head Bill Coyle, who he greatly admired.

"I think what it represents is the family and the personal connection that happens at this school that kind of gets lost sometimes in bigger schools," said Dr. Scott Kenner, Head of Civil Engineering Department at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. "He talked about how Bill Coyle made a difference for him in his career-- he made a difference for me in my career! I think that we have faculty that connects with the students in the classroom that make differences in peoples' lives."

The gift will double the Department of Civil Engineering's annual operating budgets and will provide scholarships, grad student stipends, endowments, student activities and lab facilities.