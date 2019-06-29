School of Mines receives grant that could change the future

The School of Mines is charged with excitement after a planning grant allows the school to experiment with a new battery that could replace current ones in the future.

"This is a very new and hard area of research, and it will help the next generation. And it will help the following generations to maintain sustainability in terms of energy and the environment," says Assistant Professor, Alevtina Smirnova

The 60-thousand dollar grant from the National Science Foundation provides the school with a Research Center.

With guidance from the foundation, Smirnova says the school is working on fixing the disadvantages of current batteries people use every day.

The central focus of the research is looking into how all kinds of different batteries deal with flammability while lasting longer.

"We believe that we can make batteries that perform for a much longer time, and they can be charged much faster," says Smirnova

Not only are they trying to figure out how to improve the batteries usage, but they're also thinking about the environment.

"The battery waste could not be as dangerous for the environment as it is now. Because this is one of the major problems as well," says Smirnova.

The school's next big step comes in September when they showcase their vision to companies in hopes of future collaborations.