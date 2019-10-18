School of Mines ranks as the best engineering school for return on investment

Organization College Factual rated South Dakota School of Mines and Technology as the best engineering school for the money out of 302 similar institutions across the United States.

The university’s affordable tuition alongside the high earning value of its graduates places SDSM&T above other institutions when it comes to return on investments. SDSM&T placement rate for recent graduates is 97 percent, with an average starting salary of more than $63,350.

College Factual isn’t the only university ratings organization to give SDSM&T high marks. PayScale puts SDSM&T among the top 100 schools in the country for early and mid-career salary in the salary report for 2019-20. This ranking includes data from 3.5 million graduates from 2,500 colleges.

Unlike other high-value universities, admission to SDSM&T is not overly competitive as most applicants who meet the minimum requirements are accepted. SDSM&T has an acceptance rate of more than 80 percent, making the Rapid City school an easy place for higher education and earning a high starting salary after graduation.

