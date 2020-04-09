School of Mines launches Student Emergency Fund

Many college students are facing unforeseen hardships due to COVID-19. The South Dakota School of Mines and Technology Foundation has set up a Student Emergency Fund to provide students with financial help.

So far, the foundation has raised $150,000 through alumni, staff, students, and friends.

The SD Mines Student Association donated an additional $50,000 when they found out their fellow classmates needed help.

192 students at SDSM&T have asked for a little extra assistance financially.

Many college internships have been cancelled due to travelling concerns, leaving students without summer jobs.

The money will help students with things such as living expenses, relocation assistance, and income for lost wages.

"Some of the things that the money is going for are internet connectivity, food, and paying bills," says SD Mines Student Association Chief Financial Officer Jacob West. "Many people are without jobs right now."

West encourages people that are able to donate so that they can see their future scientists and engineers flourish.