E-sports convention at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

E-sports players from five different colleges came to Rapid City for a celebration of e-sports and internet culture..

"We have a collegiate invitational going on, which is where were playing League of Legends, and we have Colorado State University, South Dakota State University , University of Wyoming, Dakota State, and Colorado School of Mines. We're all here to compete in Rapid City," said Hardrocker E-sports Director, Wyatt Engel.

The Grubby Games E-sports Convention holds a competition for college players, but the free event is for players of all ages.

"We have a Super Smash Brothers open tournament and that's more open, so anyone can come and register," said Engel.

E-sports players are held to same expectations as traditional athletes, just with a different set of equipment.

"They have to be full-time students, they can't be on academic probation. One of the things I preach to my players is to prioritize academics, a lot of these players have so many other responsibilities aside from competing in e-sports," said Engel.

If the School of Mines team wins the final competition, Engel hopes to use the winning prize money for e-sports scholarships.

"Most of the time our prize winnings go towards the program to you know, pay for travel, pay for new scholarships," said Engel.

Engel hopes the competition continues to grow and have the event housed at the Rapid City Civic Center in years to come.