School of Mines holds Junior day at Meadowbrook Elementary

The School of Mines hosted Junior Engineering day at Meadowbrook Elementary to get young minds interested in the fields of math and science.

Different stations were set up throughout the school's gym and had Mines students doing different hands-on demonstrations for the students

For one Mines senior who is graduating in two weeks with her degree ... being able to get young minds interested in the field of STEM is rewarding as she didn't have opportunities like Junior Day available when she was in grade school.

"I had no idea what engineering was until I came to Mines. My sister went here so that's my whole introduction to engineering so to be able to bring that back to lower grade levels who maybe haven't had as much introduction so that we can continue on to increase numbers in STEM is a really great feeling." says Saige Herbert

Herbert helped with a booth that included older students making airplanes and younger students giving a lesson on giving detailed directions ... all for making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.