School district near Sioux Falls shut down after parent diagnosed with coronavirus

Schools in the West Central School District in Hartford closed Wednesday to undergo what Superintendent Brad Berens calls a "deep cleaning" following the discovery that a parent with students in the West Central district has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

West Central Superintendent Brad Berens released an update Wednesday morning, saying school staff met with county officials to discuss an action plan to respond to the issue.

Berens said a Hartford man with school-age children recently tested positive for COVID-19. He has not been on district property within the last week.

All district buildings are closed and all activities canceled Wednesday.

The district has also begun a "deep clean" of all school buildings and vehicles. Berens said custodial staff is using an ionizer to sanitize surfaces. He also said they have been proactively cleaning for over a month in response to the rise in influenza cases.

When asked if it's possible that West Central schools could be closed for more than one day, Berens said it depends on how long the "deep cleaning" takes and what the guidance is from the state.

