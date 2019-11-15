Saunas, hot tubs can be beneficial to your health

With the new year right around the corner, many of us are thinking about health and fitness goals. Sometimes, you don't have to portion out your meals or hit the gym for hours at a time.

Adding a hot tub or sauna to your home brings with it plenty of health benefits, and it's the perfect time of year to do so.

Sitting in a sauna can cause reactions similar to those evoked by moderate exercises, like sweating and increased heart rate. There are also studies showing infrared ones can help in the treatment of chronic health problems, like high blood pressure, dementia, and arthritis.

These products are increasing in popularity, helping with weight loss and improving skin tone.

"Traditional steam saunas are not as popular as they once were. They've been replaced by infrared saunas. It's a dry heat. With that being said, the infrared light actually penetrates the body and that is how it detoxifies at the cellular level, so we're seeing a lot more popularity with those types of units," said Rapid City Splash City General Manager Ben Morganfield.

If a sauna isn't your thing, hot tubs have some great benefits including helping out with your mental health. They promote relaxation and easing stress.

Hot tubs are an easy and fun addition to your home, especially here in the Black Hills.

"We have a lot of folks that do have vacation rentals out here, we have folks that do vacation. It is a great setting for a hot tub to be outside and have the hot water around you. As far as owning one in your own backyard, lot of great benefits. It's almost like your personal hydrotherapy center, great for joints, chronic pain and even sleep issues," said Morganfield.

Splash City staff in Rapid City are ready to help anyone create the perfect backyard oasis.

The store has its Christmas sales coming up with deals on game room items, hot tubs, and saunas. You visit them online or visit their store at 1024 West Omaha Street.