Sanity in question for last man accused in death of Jessica Rehfeld

A Rapid City man facing a murder-for-hire charge is being held at the State Human Services Center in Yankton until he is deemed competent or not.

39-year-old Richard Hirth has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to stabbing 22-year-old Jessica Rehfeld to death in 2015.

Although he didn't appear in Seventh Circuit Court in Rapid City on February 4, his attorneys were present.

Prosecutors said Hirth and David Schneider were hired by Rehfeld's ex-boyfriend Jonathan Klinetobe.

Hirth's competency report was supposed to be available at the hearing.

Judge Heidi Linngren said she is disappointed in how this case has been handled, and does not want Hirth to be transferred until the report has been reviewed.

A hearing is set for February 18, to allow both prosecution and defense to review Hirth's assessment, at which point Hirth is expected to be present.

Hirth is the last of those accused in the death of Jessica Rehfeld to be sentenced.