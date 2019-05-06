Sanford Science Series Part 5: Black Hills State University Underground Campus

Every college or university claims unique and exciting experiences for students, but very few boasts of classrooms a mile underground.

Welcome to the Black Hills State University Underground Campus.

"It's super awesome. Every day I go there, I just am super impressed. I feel really special," said BHSU Junior Erika Redinger.

It's a place for students, like Redinger, to develop practical experience alongside world-renowned researchers.

"It's a unique experience and every time I go, I just have to think that we go under the cage and ride with engineers and scientists or physicists from the far reaches of the country or the world and here I am getting to be with them in the same ride," said Redinger.

According to BHSU Professor Dr. Briana Mount, it's kind of a natural partnership because the school and facility are so close. She's also one of the masterminds behind the underground campus.

"Black Hills is an undergraduate institution, so whatever project is picked, it needs to be something that is good for undergrads. So low-background counting just naturally fell out," said Dr. Mount.

Simply put, Dr. Mount and her students run tests in a clean room on the materials used in the high-tech experiments to make sure they're not too contaminated by radioactive elements.

"I'm talking about ultra, ultra, low levels of radiation. But then also the biologists have a space in that clean room as well," said Dr. Mount.

Undergrads aren't the only ones using the space at the underground campus.

"My underground work has been collecting environmental biofilms. They're big slimy masses of bacteria and they grow underground on the rock walls of the tunnels," said Integrative Genomic Program Graduate Student Bethany Reman.

Reman's study of unique life takes her to parts of the mine long forgotten.

"We go about a mile and a half, I would estimate into the further reaches of some of the drifts, tunnels. It's hot where I go. It's 90,92 degrees Fahrenheit. It's really humid.100% humidity and it just reeks like hydrogen sulfide gas," said Reman. "It kind of makes for, almost an extreme environment to study these things as well and then other applications will be for astrobiology looking for life in strange places."

The underground campus isn't just for learning, though. It's for inspiring the next generation.

"The goal there is to get them enthusiastic, to get them interested about science and just kind of catch them early," said Dr. Mount.

Since it opened in 2014, Dr. Mount said more than 100 students have studied at the underground campus. There's a growing interest in the space from universities around the country. Dr. Mount said they're looking at expanding their current detectors to include three more.