Sanford Science Series Part 4: Majorana

It’s an experiment that many people probably aren’t familiar with. The Majorana Demonstrator could help us understand the imbalance of matter and antimatter in the universe and tell us why we exist at all.

Curious queries are as natural to Sanford Underground Research Facility scientists as theoretical dark matter is to the universe – which they say makes up 80% of the universe. But no query is quite as curious as the one being investigated at one lab underground.

“We’re looking to observe a very rare form of radioactivity that will help answer why there is more matter in the universe than antimatter,” said Majorana Demonstrator Experiment Collaborator Dr. Cabot-Ann Christopherson.

To do that, the Majorana research team placed strands of germanium 76 in a super secure, custom designed box. How secure?

"We've gone to extremes by coming a mile underground, class 1000 clean room, inner copper shield, then another copper shield, then a lead box that's 6,000 lead bricks, and then plastic about 12 inches thick that's stopping things from passing through the earth. And then on top of all that we took it and enclosed it inside this massive shield," said Dr. Christopherson.

While the project is almost purely for scientific enlightenment, there are practical byproducts. The experiment has three baths used to plate copper used for the next generation experiments.

"So the purest copper that you can buy on the market that's then being dissolved and reform into the purest copper in the world."

Around 1,300 pounds of material is put in the baths to create stock material. It took 10 baths, running full time for 5 years to grow the copper needed for Majorana. It's a slow process, but worth the wait for the world's purest copper, something other industries could use.

"This could be used for supercomputing, other things like the semiconductor industry, there are all sorts of things that come out of basic research."

Once researchers find what Majorana is looking for, the scientific door will swing that much more open.

As for all the equipment you see surrounding the experiment, it was all built and assembled inside the clean room. Every screw used in the construction was machined in the facility by people wearing clean room gear.