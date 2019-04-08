Sanford Science Series Part 1: Welcome to Sanford

The Sanford Underground Research Facility, or SURF, may not look like much above ground - but below the surface, there are almost 8,000 acres dedicated to physics, biology, geology and engineering.

In the early 2000s, the Lead-based facility was transformed from a gold mine to a world class research facility.

Mike Headley is the Executive Director at the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority in charge of SURF.

"Homestake decided that they were going to cease mining operations and began discussions with the state about converting the facility into an underground science facility," Headley said. "The state stepped up and in 2004 created the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority."

Over the next few years, construction got underway.

"Ever since, we've been working on the conversion of the lab space into a place where deep underground physics research and all sorts of disciplines are doing work," Headley said.

These science experiments arn't your average research projects. They're studies on the leading edge of scientific enlightenment.

"We have a neutrino study experiment called the Majorana Demonstrator," Headley said. "We also have a dark matter experiment, called the LUX-Zeplin experiment."

There's also a third major experiment called CASPAR - where scientists are studying the processes happening inside collapsing stars. These experiments are not only invaluable to the science community but provide a boost to the South Dakota economy.

"There's also an educational impact as well," Headley said. "We work very closely with Black Hills State University on a K-12 science, technology, engineering and math educational programs or STEM education program."

While these scientists are starting the experiments, the next generation will continue them - which why getting young people interested and involved is important. So far, 30,000 students have been impacted by SURF.

"This is really a lot about global competitiveness as well," Headley said. "Jobs of the future are going to be based on technology, science and math. Really what we're trying to do is getting kids excited about pursuing further education in science and math."

Director Headley was one of those kids interested in science and South Dakota.

"I'm a South Dakota kid. I grew up in Brookings and I went away for work for a while," Headley said. "I was in the Air Force and was fortunate enough to be able to come back to the area. To play a role in a facility that's providing technical jobs for our best and brightest to come back and work here is really cool and it's really one of the most exciting things about my job."

The Sanford Underground Research Facility also benefits college students with a Ph.D. program through the School of Mines and the University of South Dakota.

