Sanford Lab continues to offer resources for teachers and students

Typically, spring is a busy time for the Sanford Lab for hosting field trips, but with social distancing and schools closed, it's looking very different this year. Deb Wolf, the director of Education and Outreach at the Sanford Lab, said they are adapting their work to the current situation. For example, they are in the process of coming up with virtual field trips for students to experience the underground lab and their team can still join school teachers for presentations online. They can also still send resources or tools to teachers. While continuing their work remotely, the team is also brainstorming ways to reach out to students who don't live in the Black Hills area. "And so we know that the field trip experiences are really only available to students that are pretty close to us, right? How do we use this time and the situation we're not happy about to think about... how can we reach out? We want everybody to know the world class science." Wolf said they want to inspire more kids.