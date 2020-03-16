Salvation Army changes policy during COVID-19 outbreak

COVID-19 is changing work and school schedules for families throughout the Black Hills. One local non-profit is shifting the way they are helping out the community.

The Salvation Army of the Black Hills is allowing families in need to pick up food boxes once a month, where they were previously only able to pick them up once every three months.

In addition, they will also be providing home delivery for those who are most at risk, including the elderly, and those with a high-risk medical condition.

"We're prepared to respond to this crisis now and in an ongoing matter no how long it takes. We are going to do everything we possibly can to continue to provide these critical services that people depend on," Says, Kelsie Moreno