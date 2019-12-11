Salvation Army accepting donations with Apple or Google Pay this season

Paying with phones has become a popular way to spend money and now you can donate to the red kettle's around town virtually.

Realizing that some people don't carry cash -- the Salvation Army set up the option for to scan or tap their phone at bell ringing sites to make a donation in Rapid City.

Javier Moreno is the Black Hills Area Coordinator for the Salvation Army.

He said they aren't seeing as many people using mobile pay as expected, but anticipate they'll see more the rest of the season since it is an easy way to donate.

The Salvation Army is hoping to see donations increase until their final bell ringing day on Christmas Eve.

In addition to donations, they hope to see the yearly gold coin donated within the next few days.

"We were hoping to see more through the mobile donations just because it's a new technology, it's kinda of exciting to get people engaged through that. We are actually down for this year, we had a late start with Thanksgiving coming later this year, and we lost a couple days from the snow storm, so we're actually at 35% of our goal right now," said Moreno.

The Salvation Army added they have been short on volunteers this year.

