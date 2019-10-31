Salvation Army "Christmas Cheer Campaign" sign up information

The Salvation Army is providing assistance for families and individuals in need for the holiday season.

The Salvation Army expects to serve over twenty-two hundred households with food, toys and hope for the season.

Walk-in applications will be accepted at the Salvation Army at 405 North Cherry Avenue in Rapid City. Those signing up would be expected to help with Christmas food boxes for families, individuals and seniors as well as the Christmas cheer toy shop that serves children ages 0-12.

Applications will be accepted Nov. 4-8, Nov. 11-15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Applicants will need to bring a photo ID, proof of residency and if signing up children for toys, a medical card or birth certificate will be needed for each child.

For more information on these programs, please contact Captain Kelsie Moreno at 605.342.0982.