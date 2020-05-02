Salon One in Rapid City has reopened

Salon One closed about six weeks ago, but on Thursday, they were able to reopen their doors.

Clients are back in the salon chairs at Salon One. (KOTA)

"It would be a good idea to get back into the game. It's like you have to kind of start somewhere. And we felt that we had good guidelines to follow," says the manager for Salon One, Cindy Kobielusz.

Even though the salon chairs are now filled, normal operations have changed.

Upon entering the salon, a staff member is by the front door taking temperatures.

"If anybody has a temperature over a 100, we will ask them to come back another day. But so far, that hasn't happened," says Kobielusz.

Staff and customers are required to wear a mask, and if customers don't have one, the salon has some available.

When it comes to the amount of people Salon One has ten stylists employed, but they're limiting the number of stylists in the building at once to seven.

"Each client to just come by themselves, so we have one client per stylist," says Kobielusz.

Despite the salon opening just days ago, business is booming.

If you need your favorite hair products, but don't feel comfortable going into the salon, Salon One is still offering curbside pickup.

"Anything we have to do to keep our customers safe and ourselves safe we're willing to do," says Kobielusz.