Safety upgrades to the railroad crossing at Ball Park Road

Safety upgrades are coming to the Sturgis area at the railroad crossing at Ball Park Road.

The railroad crossing on Ball Park Road in Sturgis, an area where many cars pass every day. And last month a vehicle was struck by a train.

"The second highest traffic volume in Sturgis. But it's also the primary access point for our elementary school," says Sturgis city manager, Daniel Ainslie.

In addition to the school, this a common route for first responders. So to enhance everybody's safety, crossing arms will be added to the railroad.

"Let drivers know even if they are not necessarily paying as much attention as they should, but hopefully to just pre-warn people that a train is coming and that they should stop," says Ainslie.

Some people believe it should have been done sooner, but they say it's not too late.

"The trains. I'm not familiar with their schedule. So I never know when a train is going through there, and I've lived here for some time. So I think it's very necessary," says one resident, Cindy Shetler.

The project would take about three to four weeks to complete and would be likely done in June when school is out and before the heavy tourism season begins.

"We have not been able to get a commitment yet from the railroad that it's guaranteed to happen this year. We're pushing for it to be this year, but if not, it will be June of next year," says Ainslie.

Ainslie says he is glad to see this upgrade and hopes to see other projects like this on other railroad crossings in the future.