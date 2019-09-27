Safety precautions didn't stop driver from leading police on a chase

Despite spike strips and police turning off the car’s ignition, a man was able to drive off once he woke up from his stupor early Friday morning.

It took a chase from Rapid City to Box Elder before police were able to stop and arrest 29-year-old Derrick Traux. The Box Elder man was charged with driving under the influence (sixth offense), eluding, obstruction, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The incident began about 1:50 a.m. Friday when police were called about a driver unconscious in a car stopped but with the engine on, at an on-ramp to Catron Boulevard from Cambell Street.

As a precaution, police put spike strips in front of the car and turned the ignition off before trying to wake the driver. The driver, according to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, “was very slow to wake, and police noted he was slurring his words as he spoke. As police attempted to remove him from the vehicle, he resisted, and was able to start the car and drive away.”

Police chased the vehicle on Elk Vale Road, then eastbound on Interstate 90 to Highway 14-16 and then onto Radar Hill Road. The driver stopped when he turned onto Fox Tail Drive, where he was arrested.

