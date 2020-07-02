Plans in place for President's visit, says Pennington Co. Sheriff

President Donald Trump will be in the Black Hills as a president for the first time on Friday -- for Mount Rushmore's first fireworks display in ten years.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office has been preparing for the visit, saying they aim to keep peace and order. Sheriff Kevin Thom says they have been making preparations for the president's arrival for months, that includes working with federal partners such as the Secret Service. Sheriff Thom wants to remind anyone who might plan to protest to be aware of state laws and ordinances. And for those who plan to see the fireworks, Sheriff Thom also has a few reminders: "We encourage people to pay attention to all the information, in terms of messaging, those ticket holders will get messages about if there's a change in where to go with your tickets etc., and also pay attention to the DOT signage if there's a road closure."

Overall, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office feels well-prepared for the safety of the president's visit and the safety of the participants at the fireworks display.

