South Dakota ranks poorly in Memorial Day travel safety

A Secure Life, a security research company, ranked all 50 states for their safety for traveling over the popular vacation weekend placing the Rushmore State at the bottom.

Many people on the roads for Memorial Day weekend.

This year's Memorial Day crash reporting period started at 6 p.m. Friday local time and ends at midnight Monday. During the 2018 Memorial Day report, there were 112 total crashes, 25 injury crashes, 35 people injured and one fatality.

Lot of deer hits in the spring and summer and into the fall, cars collide with those. I guess most people are maybe distracted by the beauty of our Black Hills here and looking at the scenery and might bump into a few things.