Sad-eyed, 26-pound cat at Philadelphia shelter looking for new home

A big cat named “BeeJay” needs a forever home.

Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia is hoping someone will adopt BeeJay, or “Mr. B” for short.

Mr. B is just 2 years old, but he weighs 26 pounds.

The shelter said he’s a big cat with a big heart.

“Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love, and help this sad-eyed guy find happiness!” they wrote.

Their tweet describes Mr. B. as a “chonk,” which Urban Dictionary defines as an “aggressively chubby housecat.”

The shelter gave an update on Friday, writing: “We are overwhelmed by the number of wonderful people ready to give Mr. B his fur-ever home. We are excited to find him a home soon, but he’s not quite ready to go home yet. He still needs a more thorough check up by our vet. We will announce as soon as he’s ready to go!"

Those interested in adopting BeeJay can go to the Morris Animal Refuge Facebook page.

