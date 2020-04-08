Breaking: SWAT team captures suspect late Tuesday night in south Rapid City

Late Tuesday night in south Rapid City, law enforcement, including the SWAT team, safely captured a suspect they had been looking for all day.

The suspect was taken into custody after surrendering about 10:30 Tuesday night in the 2500 block of Tower Road.

Rapid City Police say around noon on Tuesday they learned about a potential robbery, aggravated assault, and kidnapping.

Assistant Police Chief Don Hedrick identified the suspect as 27 year old Frank Makesroomforthem of Rapid City.

Hedrick told us investigators and detectives worked throughout the afternoon to track down his location.

"Our investigation led us to the 2500 block of Tower Road where we believe Frank and associates were housed in a hotel room. Through a joint investigation with the police department, sheriff's office, we were able to locate him and we utilized our Special Response Team due to the fact that we believed the suspect was armed with a AR-15 and a hand gun," says Assistant Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick.

Hedrick said it's an ongoing investigation, and that detectives would be continuing to work on the case Tuesday night with more information expected this morning.

He says the safe capture was a great joint effort between the RCPD, Sheriff's Office, Highway Patrol, Fire Department, and dispatch.

Police spokesperson Brendyn Medina tells us no shots were fired and says charges against the suspect are pending.