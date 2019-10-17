STD rates are on the rise and South Dakota is no exception

Three sexually transmitted diseases have reached all-time highs in the United States, and South Dakota is no exception, ranked 19 in the nation for gonorrhea.

The STDs on the rise are chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis.

According to the CDC, the STD increase ranges from three percent, all the way to 40 percent across the country.

With that increase carries serious public health concerns, especially for young people who are the most at risk for contracting STDs.

"They exist, and especially around here there's a lot of those STDs that are around here, just our whole population, our whole area, we have a lot of it," said Greg Anderson, pediatrician for Black Hills Pediatrics.

"I think part of the reason why that's becoming so prevalent is casual sexual encounters are more and more common, so certain websites that help people hook up for a one night stand or someone they haven't met yet, and then I think the other reason is people's unwillingness to talk about sex," said Jennifer Sobolik, nurse practitioner for Community Health Center of the Black Hills.

Fifteen to 24 year olds account for half of all new STD infections and this age group is also using condoms less and less, according to the CDC.

"I think it's the typical teenager sense of invulnerability, they think it's not going to happen to me, you know, my friends don't have anything, she's a nice girl, he's a nice boy, so they don't take precautions, they're also fairly impulsive, teenagers aren't good about planning ahead or thinking about what will happen tomorrow or the next day," Anderson said.

Although young people are the most at risk for STDs, women, and members of the LGBTQ community experience the most severe long-term effects.

"Gonorrhea and Chlamydia in particular if they're left untreated for a long time can lead to some scarring in the female organs and that can cause trouble with bearing children later in life, another thing that we worry about is syphilis, which is a sexually transmitted infection that is contracted by a baby when they're in their mother's womb when she's pregnant, if she has syphilis and that doesn't get treated so that's something that can cause really severe complications in babies," Sobolik said.

Factors such as drug use, poverty, and stigma also contribute to this increase, leading to limited access to STD prevention and care.

"What would make things better for patients in South Dakota is if we just had a broader view of acceptance, once we nail that down, I think our STD rates will start to decrease dramatically," Sobolik said.

From urgent care to the community health center, there is free to low cost STD testing locations available.