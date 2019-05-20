SDGF&P transforms wildlife tracking of bobcat kittens

South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks (SDGF&P) teamed up with a local 3D printing company, B9Creations, to develop new tracking technology for juvenile bobcats.

Currently the only method used to track juvenile bobcats is through a surgical implant which has been known to cause injury, migrate to other areas of the body or even death. Thanks to an idea from Brady Neiles with SDGF&P and B9Creations' 3D printing technology they were able to develop a new, expandable, tracking collar. This new method of tracking is safer and more innovative as the collars fall off after a year.

"Bobcats in the state of South Dakota are harvested and we have a responsibility as a wildlife agency to make sure that those populations will be here for generations to come," said Neiles, "and also just for the bobcats to have a healthy population. What we're looking for as the end goal is a population growth rate for bobcats in the Black Hills, and a survival estimate. So, to get a specific growth rate, which helps us with our harvest, models, and population viability, we need the kitten survival rate. And that's just never been published before for bobcats."

Word of the collar made its way to the federal level and generated funding, which was soon matched by the state of South Dakota. West Virginia University also agreed to cover tuition and living for a graduate student to help Neiles continue his research. He has high hopes that his newest prototype will increase potential of expanding research outside to a nationwide level.

"Once everything is tuned up, the collars would make a huge difference," said Neiles, "we collar a lot of juveniles in wildlife, so down the road, I could see this being used to collect population estimates on a lot of other species as well. We collar 250 fawns every single year throughout the state of South Dakota. That would be a huge opportunity, too."

Neiles is in the process of prototyping a new version of his expendable collars using B9Creations Rugged - Nylon 6 resin.