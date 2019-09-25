SDDOT to do slide and erosion repairs

Beginning the week of Sept. 29, crews will begin slide and erosion repairs at the following locations on Highway 79:

Mile marker 138 - five miles north of Newell

Mile marker 141 – eight miles north of Newell

Mile marker 160 – 27 miles north of Newell

Traffic on Highway 79 will be reduced to one lane and controlled with traffic signals or stop signs at the repair sites. Motorists can expect up to five-minute delays.

The prime contractor on this $378,000 project is North Star Construction, Inc. from Spearfish.

The overall completion date for the project is Nov. 22, 2019.

For complete road construction information, visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.