SDDOT receives federal funds for local bridges

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has received an apportionment of Federal Highway Infrastructure Program funds to be used for bridge replacements throughout the state.

Based on recommendations from the department, new opportunities for a Local Federal Bridge Replacement Program and Local Bridge Removal Program were approved at the March 26, 2020, Transportation Commission meeting.

The department received a total of $33.823 million, with the local share being $25.875 million with approximately an 18% match requirement. All counties, cities and towns with poor condition bridges in South Dakota are eligible for these programs. Applications are due by June 12, 2020, for the Local Bridge Replacement Program and July 1, 2020 for the Local Bridge Removal Program.

For more information, you can visit the website at dot.sd.gov.