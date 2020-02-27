SDDOT announces grants for bridge improvements

The South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded 27 Preservation, Rehabilitation, and Replacement Bridge Improvement Grants (BIG) totaling approximately $14 million to local governments at their meeting Thursday in Pierre.

The grant recipients in western South Dakota are the following:

- City of Belle Fourche

- Butte County (3 grants received)

- Lawrence County (2 grants received)

- City of Spearfish

The South Dakota Department of Transportation received forty-one applications totaling $29.3 million in project costs.

Local governments are required to pay a minimum of 20 percent matching funds and have three years to expend the grant. Counties must have a wheel tax and a five-year Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan in order to receive a grant.

The $15 million BIG program was created in 2015 which is funded through $7 million per year from funds generated by license plate fees and $8 million from the SDDOT.

The next round of BIG program applications are due Aug. 1, 2020 for the Preliminary Engineering category.

For more information regarding the BIG program, contact Doug Kinniburgh at 605-773-4284 or visit the SDDOT website.