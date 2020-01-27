SD lawmakers to debate proposed 'red flag' gun law

If approved by the South Dakota Legislature, Senate Bill 82 would allow courts to authorize seizure of guns and ammunition from people who pose a risk. (MGN)
PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - South Dakota’s Legislature will join the national debate on gun control when they review a red flag bill this session.

Senate Bill 82 would provide a risk protection order allowing police to seize firearms and ammunition from a person who has a “high probability” of injuring him- or herself, or others.

According to the draft of the bill, a law enforcement officer would have to petition the circuit court of the county the “flagged” person lives in. A hearing must be held within seven days.

The court would take under consideration pending lawsuits, complaints, protection orders, abuse cases; as well as drug and alcohol use. If approved, besides seizing weapons the court would require the person to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Family members and any known third party who could be at risk of violence by the person would be notified.

A risk protection order could last up to 12 months and in extreme cases, be extended. However, the person has the right for a hearing to vacate that order.

This law only allows law enforcement to petition the court for a risk protection order.

 