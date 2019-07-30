SD honors Purple Heart recipients

South Dakota will honor the men and women who received the Purple Heart next Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Purple Heart Recognition Day honors “those brave men and women who have earned the Purple Heart,” said Greg Whitlock, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs. “It unites our country in recognizing the sacrifices of those who have risked everything in serving our great nation.”

The Purple Heart is the country’s oldest military medal. It is awarded to service members who were killed or wounded in combat.

“It is important for all Americans to learn the history of this important military award and the sacrifices made by the recipients,” said Gov. Kristi Noem.

