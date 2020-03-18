SD health lab runs out of supplies to test for COVID-19

Earlier this week, Gov. Kristi Noem said the state was running out of the supplies needed to run the COVID-19 tests, forcing the state to prioritize what samples are tested first. Wednesday, the state announced they still haven’t received those supplies and there is no time-frame for the supplies to be replenished.

This is due to a nationwide shortage of supplies needed to run tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a release from the state epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton.

The state had enough supplies to run tests Monday for medium and high-risk patients. Without the supplies, testing can’t continue.

However, providers should still collect and send samples to the state Public Health Laboratory so they can be processed once testing supplies are received. The state will prioritize which samples are tested first.

Clayton offered some advice for people suspected of having COVID-19 but can’t be tested. First, self-isolate at home until testing can be completed or you are released from isolation according to the following:

• Person does not have fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications, for at least 72 hours (at least three full days), and

• Person has improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath), and

• At least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared

Actions individuals can take to avoid becoming ill:

• Wash your hands often; use soap and water; scrub your hands for 20 seconds; rinse and dry completely; do so after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing

• Limit social contact (CDC recommends avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people)

Actions individuals can take after becoming ill with a respiratory illness:

• Stay at home if you have symptoms of COVID-19:

• Fever (100.4° F), or

• Cough, or

• Shortness of breath

• Contact your medical provider if your symptoms become severe

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

