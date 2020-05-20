SD has 'back to normal' COVID mitigation plan

As South Dakota businesses begin a return to somewhat normal operations, the state set up a mitigation plan to ensure the spread of COVID-19 remains low.

(MGN)

"The way we're organized is we have teams of people from different agencies available to consult with businesses," Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

The teams work with businesses using a checklist developed with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; identifyiing ways to improve operations while at the same time ensuring the safety of workers.

"This can happen before there is a positive COVID case or when we do identify a positive COVID case," Malsam-Rysdon said. "We can do this over the pohoe or we can go on site.

The state will also help with coronavirus testing in critical infrastructure businesses where the state sees infections; similar to what the state did to help the Sioux Falls Smithfield Food plant reopen.

"We expect to have to do this for some time," Malsam-Rysdon stressed. "And we're going to see places that will see a number of cases and we're ready to partner and go in there and do what we can to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in business situations; and keep employees safe."

Several state agencies joined with the Department of Health to develop the plan and react to any situations that may arise. These include the departmets of Agriculture, Labor and Regulation, Public Safety and Tourism; as well as the Governor's Office of Economic Development.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.